Auction house boasts of intergalactic diamond

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – You can give your significant other a diamond that is literally out of this world – that is, if you have $7 million dollars in spending money.

Sotheby’s Dubai is auctioning a 555.55-carat black diamond, one believed to have come from outer space.

The gem, called “The Enigma” was shown off this week in Dubai and Los Angeles before being auctioned next month in London.

Sotheby’s expects it to fetch at least $6.8 million. And if you don’t have that kind of cash around; the auction house may also accept cryptocurrency as payment.

