Shirley Mae Hunt Brown, age 65, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday afternoon, January 20, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Shirley was born January 12, 1957 in Ridgely, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Frank Hunt and Lucille Brown Hunt. She was a member of Living Testimonies Church in Somerville, Tennessee and loved special times with her family and friends.

She was a friend to many and enjoyed gardening and her plants. Shirley liked her loaded teas and playing games on her phone and the internet.

Ms. Brown is survived by two sons, Willie Brown (Amanda) of Somerville, TN and Travis Brown of Memphis, TN; her sister, Katie Davidson (Jack) of Middleton, TN; two brothers, Charles Hunt (Patty) of Ingrams Mill, MS and Robert Hunt (Sherry) of Olive Branch, MS; four grandchildren, April Carinio, Alexis Ahrens, Elizabeth Kolczak-Hardy (Cody) and Nathanael Brown; and seven great-grandchildren, EJ Hubbard, Kainoa Hubbard, Brenden Ahrens, Tegan Ahrens, Madeline Kolczak-Hardy, Dusty Kolczak-Hardy and Stella Mae Kolczak-Hardy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Gallardo; her son, Duane Brown; two sisters, Patsy Martin and Nancy Dean; and three brothers, Johnny Hunt, Jimmy Hunt and Anthony Hunt.

Funeral Services for Ms. Brown will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Pastor Terry Hunt officiating. The eulogy will be given by Pastor Chris Pulliam. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 Community. A visitation for Ms. Brown will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

