Walmart to build new fulfillment center in Mississippi city

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) — More jobs are coming to north Mississippi where Walmart has plans to build a new fulfillment center.

The company on Thursday said it is spending about $90 million to build a 1,000,000 square foot warehouse in Olive Branch that’s set to open in the spring.

Walmart says the new facility will store merchandise that is picked, packed and shipped directly to customers.

The project will create 250 full-time jobs in the DeSoto County area, which is part of the Memphis, Tennessee, metropolitan area.

