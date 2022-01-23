3 wounded in shooting outside Waffle House in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been wounded in a shooting outside a Waffle House in the Tennessee city of Clarksville.

City spokesman Scott Beaubien said in a statement that police went to a Waffle House at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

The statement said one person was shot twice and taken to a Nashville hospital in critical condition.

Two other people drove themselves or were dropped off at local hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening.

The statement said the shots were fired outside the restaurant and the people who were wounded were in the parking lot. No arrests have been made.

To read more, click here.

For more news happening across the state, click here or download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.