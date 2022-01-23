Emergency agencies team up to assist tornado victims

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. —Tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes across Tennessee last month and now, recovery assistance is being offered to storm victims.

On January 14, Tennessee received a Major Disaster Declaration, providing FEMA’s individual assistance program to 12 counties across Middle and West Tennessee affected by tornadoes during December 2021.

“We, TEMA, worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and six jurisdiction or six counties impacted in the early December tornadoes to open up resource centers,” said Dean Flener, TEMA executive officer for external relations.

These six resource centers are all across affected storm areas, there are federal, state, and local agencies at each center providing in person help to those in need.

“Things like applying for the FEMA individual programs, they can also get information from the small business administration about the disaster loan program, it’s just a place where those impacted can go and get help,” Flener said.

When coming to the resource centers you want to make sure you grab your I.D. before leaving home. Representatives can help you start your program application the same day you walk in.

“If you have made any types of purchases, if you have documented losses, you need to bring that information with you as well,”Flener said.

If you live in any of the 12 counties affected by the storms, you can go to any one of the 6 resource centers, no matter if you’re a resident or not.

“If you were in Davidson County and you wanted to be helped and you didn’t want to go to Davidson County, you can go to Henderson County. So you don’t have to reside in the county where the resource center is open,” Flener said.

All six resource centers will be open everyday, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. As of now there’s no concrete date for when the services will end, but you don’t want to wait until it’s too late.

