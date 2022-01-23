Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office

LONDON (AP) — Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.

The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, propped up by two younger men.

When questioned by staff, the two fled, and the older man was found to be dead. Ireland’s national police force wouldn’t discuss details of the case but said officers were investigating.

According to the Irish Times, one of the younger men had inquired about collecting someone’s pension and was told that the recipient had to be present.

