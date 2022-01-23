Margie Johnston Wood

WBBJ Staff,

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                          

Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Margie Johnston Wood, Springville, Tennessee
Age: 88
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Friday, January 21, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 24, 2022
Place of Funeral: Sulphur Well Church of Christ
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Randy Stephens, son-in-law 
Place of Burial: Sulphur Well Church of Christ Cemetery
Visitation: After 12:00 P.M. Monday until service
Date/Place of Birth: October 7, 1933 in Nashville, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Grandsons
Both Parents Names:  Thomas R. Johnston and Ruby Greene Johnston, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Don Wood; married: March 7, 1953; preceded: February 6, 2019
Daughters: City/State Donna (Randy) Stephens, Springville, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Bill (Paula) Wood, Henderson, Tennessee

The late Mark Wood 

Daughter-in-law: Melinda Wood, Springville, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Bettie (Bill) Lawrence, Valparaiso, Florida
Grandchildren: Kyle (Jennifer) Stephens, David (Ashley) Stephens, Lauren Wood, Richard (Sara) Wood, Michael Wood, Mason Wood, Megan Wood 
Great-grandchildren: Ten plus one
Other Relatives:  Margie is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and numerous special friends.
Personal Information: Mrs. Wood was a graduate of Isaac Litton High School in Nashville where she enjoyed playing on the basketball team. She had also worked with Southern Bell Telephone before beginning her lifetime work as the best Mom/Mother-in-law/Gran-Marge in the world.  Margie was a longstanding member and Bible Class teacher in the Church of Christ in Riverdale, GA and in Springville, TN. She served as a volunteer with the Ladies Aux. at Southern Regional Hosp. in Riverdale and served as a Girl Scout Leader for many years. Her compassionate and kind spirit was felt throughout the community by the numerous handmade gifts and cards she sent. She was blessed with the ability to create works of art that will forever be cherished by her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and servitude. Her friendship and actions changed the lives of many to grow in strength to overcome adversity and obstacles.

Memorials may be made to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222.

 

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts