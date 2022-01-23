Margie Johnston Wood

Personal Information:

Mrs. Wood was a graduate of Isaac Litton High School in Nashville where she enjoyed playing on the basketball team. She had also worked with Southern Bell Telephone before beginning her lifetime work as the best Mom/Mother-in-law/Gran-Marge in the world. Margie was a longstanding member and Bible Class teacher in the Church of Christ in Riverdale, GA and in Springville, TN. She served as a volunteer with the Ladies Aux. at Southern Regional Hosp. in Riverdale and served as a Girl Scout Leader for many years. Her compassionate and kind spirit was felt throughout the community by the numerous handmade gifts and cards she sent. She was blessed with the ability to create works of art that will forever be cherished by her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and servitude. Her friendship and actions changed the lives of many to grow in strength to overcome adversity and obstacles. Memorials may be made to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222.