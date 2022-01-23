One More Warm Day Ahead Before A Cold Front Brings 30’s and 40’s

Weather Update – Sunday, January 23 – 5:15PM

TODAY:

We started off our morning a little cooler, with wind chills in the teens digits. Over the course of the day, temperatures have continued to rise, leaving us with highs in the lower 50’s. Sunshine was present over the course of the day, making for a nice mostly sunny day across the region. Tonight lows should drop into the mid 20’s as mostly clear skies continue. However, another warm day is in store tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Monday afternoon remains the warmest day of the week, with southerly wind flow continuing. Mostly clear skies come to an end by the afternoon and evening, as clouds return ahead of the cold front. Highs should remain in the mid to upper 50’s with sunshine continuing between a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows remain in the mid to lower 30’s with clouds remaining. However, the passing cold front on Tuesday morning will bring more cold temperatures to West Tennessee.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs Tuesday will remain in the lower 30’s after the passing cold front. The chance for rain has shifted south, leaving our region dry on Tuesday. Afterwards, lows will drop into the upper teens once again after the front. By Wednesday, a few clouds begin to clear but temperatures remain freezing in the mid 30’s. Mostly clear skies and overnight brings cooler temperatures in the 20’s. Winds should shift to southerly flow by late Thursday morning, bringing a warmer day with highs in the lower to mid 40’s. Sunshine continues Thursday but clouds return overnight with lows in the upper 20’s thanks to another cold front. A cold front should pass Friday morning, leaving gusty winds behind it and highs in the mid 30’s. Overnight lows should drop back into the upper teens to lower 20’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Saturday morning, sunshine returns with southerly flow. This will bring highs in the lower 40’s over the day. Evening lows should drop into the lower 30’s with mostly clear skies continuing. On Sunday, southerly flow continues but clouds start to return. This will bring highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows should drop back into the lower 40’s and bring an average start to our week next week.

