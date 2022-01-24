2 dead in three separate Dyersburg shootings

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local city had several shootings over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the Dyersburg Police Department, officers first responded to Brayton Avenue Saturday around 12:17 a.m. after receiving a call of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they were told 32-year-old Bryant Thomas Jr., of Dyersburg, was taken to the Dyersburg Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Thomas was then airlifted to a Memphis hospital. Police say he was uncooperative with officers.

Police located a car that was hit by gunshots, and the following morning a resident said they found bullet holes inside their home.

Saturday around 4 p.m., Dyersburg police responded to a call on Wilson Circle with reports of multiple shots fired and multiple people injured.

According to authorities, two gunshot victims arrived to the Dyersburg Hospital. They say 22-year-old Royal Harvey was being treated for gunshot wounds and then was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

According to the post, Harvey told police that he was in his car when someone in a dark sedan shot at him.

Police say Harvey allegedly returned fire, hitting 30-year-old Timothy Rucker, of Dyersburg.

Rucker was taken to the hospital and then airlifted to a Memphis hospital where he died Saturday evening.

Harvey remains in the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Also on Saturday around 9:43 p.m., Dyersburg police responded to the area of Compress Street and Roberts Avenue after receiving several calls of people hearing multiple gunshots.

While officers were searching the area, one officer found a car running with its lights on sitting in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

In the car, the officer found 33-year-old Marcus Breashers, of Dyersburg, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Dyersburg detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact them at (731) 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.

