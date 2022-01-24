62 Tennessee communities to receive Community Development grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A news release says $28.5 million in Community Development Block Grants is being dispersed across the state.

The grants, recently approved by Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, will go to infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations, and more.

“Investing in local infrastructure is one of our top priorities, and these funds will play a vital role as communities work to update their assets and keep their communities safe,” Lee said. “These recipients are proactively preparing their communities for future economic opportunities and continued growth.”

“Community Development Block Grants are an enormous asset to communities across Tennessee,” Rolfe said. “The 62 communities receiving CDBG funding will be better equipped for future economic opportunities, which in turn, will help our state continue to grow and succeed. I congratulate these recipients and look forward to seeing the successes in each community in the years to come.”

Grants will include:

$361,000 to Bolivar for sewer system improvements

$630,000 to Brownsville for sewer system improvements

$511,750 to Bruceton for sewer system improvements

$371,700 to Carroll County for fire protection

$630,000 to Decatur for water system improvements

$209,760 to Grand Junction for sewer system improvements

$290,112 to Hardin County for fire protection

$288,176 to Henderson County for fire protection

$564,000 to Obion County for sewer system improvements

$112,601 to Saltillo for emergency warning system

$600,000 to Savannah for sewer system improvements

$355,833 to Tipton County for emergency rescue improvements

