Funeral service for Joe Thomas Jones, Jr., age 71, will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Stanton, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Jones died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Maplewood Health Care Center.

Visitation for Mr. Jones will be Friday, January 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.