Kevin Ray Mosier, age 51, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Grove Westover and Bro. Vince Ottway officiating. Burial to follow in the Gadsden United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Mosier family will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and again on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Kevin was born on January 15, 1971, to the late William Ray Mosier and Mrs. Donna Smith Mosier of Gadsden, TN. He had a heart of gold and was absolutely loved by everyone that met him. He adored his family and will be greatly missed by all. He took great pride in working for Surveying Services of Jackson as a land surveyor. He was also preceded in death by his best friend: Marcus Wallace.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife and loving companion for over 34 years: Kathy Jo Crutchfield Mosier; his two sons: Kevin Drake Mosier (Presley Goolsby) and Kristopher Dalton Mosier (Kaela); his sister: Kelly Mosier Hicks (Marc) all of Gadsden, TN; He also leaves behind his special friend and mentor: Mr. Bruce Richardson.

All are invited to a Celebration of Life for Mr. Mosier at the Gadsden Community Center after the committal service.

Serving as pallbearers are Scott Butler, Adam Woods, Stephen Little, Bryan Batte, Justin Parrish, Jeff Blackenship, Jimmy White, Mike Nelson; Honorary pallbearers are Mark Robinson, Bruce Richardson, Wade Barnhill, Joel Edwards, Jonathan Selph, Ethan Spotts, Dillan Spotts and Cody Davis.