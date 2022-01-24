‘Murder Mystery’ dinner to benefit local cause in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Elks Lodge #192 will host a murder mystery dinner benefiting a local cause.

“Dying For Chocolate” is the theme of the event, and the mystery begins as “Cherish Chocolates is looking for the face of their new product ‘To Die For.'”

Guests are invited to join the fun on Friday, February 25 or Saturday, February 26. Cocktails and mingling will be held at 6 p.m. each night with dinner to follow at 6:30.

Tickets are $25 a person. All proceeds will benefit the Hospice Home Fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

Jackson Elks Lodge #192 is located at 28 Executive Drive in Jackson.

For tickets and more information, click here or call (731) 668-9020.

