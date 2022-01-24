Need time off? Look ahead during National Plan for Vacation Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you have plans for vacation? If not, National Plan for Vacation Day is just for you!

The day comes from the U.S. Travel Association, which encourages everyone to plan their vacation for the whole year at the beginning of the year.

According to the news release, a study found that Americans who planned their days off will take more time off to travel, but also found that almost a quarter of us do not take that first step.

Planning, looking forward to, and taking the vacation can ideally help relieve the stress you face in the workplace.

The release says that 68% of us feel moderately burnt out, while another 13% reported being extremely burnt out.

“The research reflects what so many have known for quite a while—that the stresses of the past year can, at least in part, be lifted by thinking about and planning time away to recharge and experience something new,” said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. “There are real benefits to getting vacation plans on the calendar at the start of the year which include the happiness associated with travel and committing to take off all the time that is earned for a well-deserved break.”

Taking those paid days off can do wonders for the mind. The release says that nearly 70% of workers agreed that taking vacations helps keep them in the workforce.

“Americans say it is important to use their paid time off to travel. Vacation gives us a chance to recharge and reconnect with family and friends, as well as explore more of our beautiful, diverse country,” Dow said.

Now, it is time to start planning your vacation! You can start planning a Tennessee vacation here or here.

You can also find more about Mississippi, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, or any other place your heart desires!

