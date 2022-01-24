One More Warmer Day Before We Return To The Cold

Weather Update – Monday, January 24 – 7:47AM

TODAY:

Starting off in the mid 20’s this morning with light south winds. We’ll climb quickly in temperatures late morning into afternoon with sunshine through the day and a light southerly flow. Mostly sunny with a high of 58. Winds will be light and out of the southwest around 5 mph.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds with overnight lows around 29-31 degrees. A slight chance of sprinkles or flurries north.

THIS WEEK:

Highs Tuesday will remain in the lower 30’s after the passing cold front. The chance for rain has shifted south, leaving our region dry on Tuesday. Afterwards, lows will drop into the upper teens once again after the front. By Wednesday, a few clouds begin to clear but temperatures remain freezing in the mid 30’s. Mostly clear skies and overnight brings cooler temperatures in the 20’s. Winds should shift to southerly flow by late Thursday morning, bringing a warmer day with highs in the lower to mid 40’s. Sunshine continues Thursday but clouds return overnight with lows in the upper 20’s thanks to another cold front. A cold front should pass Friday morning, leaving gusty winds behind it and highs in the mid 30’s. Overnight lows should drop back into the upper teens to lower 20’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Saturday morning, sunshine returns with southerly flow. This will bring highs in the lower 40’s over the day. Evening lows should drop into the lower 30’s with mostly clear skies continuing. On Sunday, southerly flow continues but clouds start to return. This will bring highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows should drop back into the lower 40’s and bring an average start to our week next week.

