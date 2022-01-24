Tennessee deputy found shot, dead in burning home

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy has been found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says a colleague went to check on 22-year-old Deputy Savanna Puckett after she missed her Sunday evening shift.

They found her home in flames, and firefighters recovered her body inside.

The sheriff’s office said she had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

Sheriff Michael Van Dyke called the death a tragedy and said Puckett had worked for his office for four years.

He referred all questions to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

