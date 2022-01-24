Tennessee launches pothole plan after winter storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee transportation officials say they are launching a plan to use all available staff to patch potholes carved out by back-to-back winter storms.

The state Department of Transportation says crews will be patching the potholes over the coming days and weeks, weather permitting.

Dedicated groups will take care of the interstates, while smaller groups will handle state roads.

Crews are using cold mix asphalt to make fixes, with possible opportunities to use hot mix for permanent repairs in some areas.

Officials say it may be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made across the state.

Drivers should expect short-term traffic delays during repairs.

