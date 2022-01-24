West Tennessee schools receive grants to keep students fed

JACKSON, Tenn. — Schools in West Tennessee are among those selected to receive grants from the “No Kid Hungry” campaign.

The campaign has been helping feed children through Share Our Strength, a national organization committed to end hunger and poverty.

As part of the effort, five Tennessee school districts will receive $42,000 in grant funding to help feed the community’s children.

This round of grants will support the following:

Bells City School

Franklin County School District

Haywood County School District

West Carroll Special School District

Weakley County Schools

According to a news release, grantees will use the funds to buy new equipment, hire staff, and implement creative solutions to keep kids fed.

No Kid Hungry has distributed more than $1.5 million to schools, districts and community organizations in Tennessee since the beginning of the pandemic. For more information, click here.

For more local news, click here.