Maryland : A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in Baltimore Maryland at Wylie Funeral Home.

Jackson : Open Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Tennessee.

Burial will follow in Hurts Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Zula A. Jackson was born on March 1, 1937 to the late Floyd Lawrence Jackson and Marion Alice Hunt Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this Earthly life on January 17, 2022 at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Maryland.

Zula was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Floyd L. Jackson, Jr. and Bobby W. Jackson, niece, Cheryl Lynn Jackson.

Zula attended the public schools of Madison County at Browns Elementary, West Senior High and Lane College.

Church Worship was always a passion of her life beginning at an early age at Hurts Chapel C.M.E Church participating in all Youth activities and continued this faith at St. James United Methodist Church in Baltimore, Maryland where she served as Sunday School Teacher and Financial Secretary. Zula worked for Hutzler Department store for over 40 years until her retirements.

Zula leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Leola Ruth Porter of Baltimore Maryland; grandson, Leonard Porter; Great grandsons, Cameron and Dylan Porter of Windsor Mill, Maryland; sisters, Ruby J. Fuller and Rhoda J. Falls of Jackson, Tennessee, Freddie L. (William) Stout of Sarasota, Florida and Frances Newbern of Medon, Tennessee; brother, Benjamin (Mary) Jackson of Jackson, Tennessee. A special friend and caregiver Evelyn Booker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.