Airport leaders make decision on next Hub City airline

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Airport leaders met to discuss who the next airline coming to the Hub City could be.

There were originally five candidates, and now the search has been narrowed with one airline being the chosen one.

“Today we’re moving forward, and that’s a good thing for Jackson. It’s a good thing for air travel in Jackson and Madison County,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority.

Members with the Essential Air Service Committee met with the two possible candidates to discuss who could be the next potential airline to come to the Hub City.

One of the candidates was Southern Airways Express out of Memphis.

“We have the technology and the interline and the alliances like the major carriers do, but we still have the personal feel of a hometown airline. So our passengers get to know our crews and get to know our station agents and our call center agents, but we’re still running at 99% efficiency just like Delta, American and United. So you kind of get the best of both worlds with an airline like Southern,” said Stan Little, Chairman/CEO of Southern Airways Express.

The other choice is Air Choice One, an airline that has served the Hub City before.

“We feel as the air carrier for this community that we can finish what we started when we were here for the six years. So we see a lot of opportunity. With the blue chip deal coming in with Ford Motor Company, we know there’s going to be continued growth within the community. So we feel good about continuing to be able to grow the passenger ridership on us as the air carrier to Atlanta and St. Louis,” said Shane Storz, CEO of Air Choice One.

After leaders with both airlines presented why they should be the next airline, the committee made a decision.

“Today’s presentation with Southern Airways Express seemed to impress the board. That’s the recommendation that’s going to be made to the U.S. [Department of Transportation]. It’ll take probably about 30 to 60 days from the DOT’s final selection before Boutique is replaced,” Smith said.

Once the Airport Authority submits their recommendation to the Department of Transportation, they hope to receive a final answer from them by March.

