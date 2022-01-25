Breezy, Blustery, And Cold Today

Tuesday Morning Forecast Update for January 25th:

Starting off the morning in the lower 30’s with blustery north winds, windchills in the upper teens, with north winds up to 20 mph. Windchills have been in the upper teens to low 20’s this morning so bundle up.

We’ll go from cloudy, blustery, and cold to some sunshine in the afternoon. Although we’ll return to brighter skies in the afternoon, it will continue to feel quite cold after yesterday’s highs of the low 60’s.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 30’s today but winds will gust to around 20 mph at times from the north keeping a chill in the air.

After one of the nicest days in 2022 so far, a cold front will pass by tonight bringing cooler and breezy weather back to West Tennessee. The front looks mostly dry and will cut off a low pressure system to our south trying to bring showers our way. Highs will only be in the 30s behind the front for a couple days. Another system on Friday could be a bit more interesting and we will keep an eye on it as the week progresses. Catch the latest details and the rest of your week’s forecast coming up right here.

TODAY/WEDNESDAY:

We are looking at a few cold mornings returning to West Tennessee in the middle of the week. Lows will again fall down to the upper teens and low 20s for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Highs will also be well below normal and only expected to reach the mid 30s for both days. The winds will be blustery on Tuesday but should weaken some into the day on Wednesday. Clouds will clear out some into the day on Tuesday and mostly sunny skies are expected to return for Wednesday.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

A brief warm up back into the mid 40s is coming for Thursday before the next front moves through the area. The winds will change back to the south on Thursday but depending on the timing of the next system, the winds again will come out of the north late Thursday or into the day on Friday. Thursday night lows will fall down to around 30° and highs on Friday look to only reach the mid 30s. There is a chance for some brief periods of a wintry mix or light snow coming as the front passes but as of now, any thing significant is not expected across our viewing area. We will be watching the forecast closely in the Storm Team Weather Center as the week progresses.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine is expected to return for the weekend but it will start out cold again like last weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the teens and highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 30s. A change in the winds from the north to the south is expected again on Sunday and that should warm us back up into the 50s by Sunday afternoon. The weekend looks like it is going to be dry and very similar weather to what we saw this last weekend across West Tennessee. The warming trend looks to continue into the first half of next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are in the heart of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into February. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.