Carol Jean Free Helton, age 73, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, January 23, 2022 at her home.

Carol was born December 30, 1948 in Potts Camp, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Luke Benjamin Free and Eunice Bolden Betts Free. She was employed as a technician at Wright Medical for over 17 years and of the Baptist faith. She loved a good yard sale, going to thrift stores, traveling, and riding to see stuff outdoors.

Mrs. Helton is survived by her husband, James Jackson of Whiteville, TN; three sons, Bobby Helton, Terry Helton (Tonya) and David Helton (Cathy); three sisters, Betty Sue Mathis, Martha Helton and Ethel Harris; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Helton, several sisters and one brother.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Helton will be held at 12 noon Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David Peace, pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakland City Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brandon Allen, Jeremy Decker, Shane Jackson, Nick Jackson, Scotty Ferge and Johnathan Ferge.

