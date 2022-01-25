James Edward “Bud” Glover, age 91, resident of Williston, Tennessee and husband of the late Corinne Feathers Glover, departed this life on Monday morning, January 24, 2022 at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Bolivar, Tennessee.

Bud was born January 15, 1931 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of George Glover and Ruby Lee Glover. He attended Fayette County schools and served his country in the Korean War from 1950 until 1952 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in March of 1952. He was married September 6, 1952 to the former Ida Corinne Feathers and was a lifelong resident of the Fayette County area. They lived in the Williston Community since 1956 and Mr. and Mrs. Glover owned Glover’s Used Cars and Garage, which was established in 1963. Bud was a member of Williston Baptist Church and had a passion for cars. He loved to hunt, fish, travel, eat, dance, and country music.

Mr. Glover is survived by his daughter, Julie Even (Tom) of Grand Junction, TN; his son, Randy Glover (Carol) of Williston, TN; five sisters, Georgia Melton, Ann Adams, Jane Thomas Ridley (Cloyce), Sue Phillips (Bobby Joe) and Ellen Voyles; two brothers, Floyd Glover and Bobby Glover; four grandchildren, Christy Glover (Jimmy), Robin Byrd (Michael), Megan Fowler (Michael) and Katie Even; and five great-grandchildren, Madison Mod, Mallory Fowler, Molly Fowler, Emma Byrd and Miller Fowler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Darnell and Faye Morton; and three brothers, Harold Glover, Charles Glover and Jerry Glover.

Funeral Services with Military Honors for Mr. Glover will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Artie Fulcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Perry Cemetery at Laconia. A visitation for Mr. Glover will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Kevin Glover, Brandon Glover, Dwayne Glover, Brian Glover, Wayne Thomas and Jay Glover.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Perry Cemetery Association, c/o Carol Glover, 7050 Highway 76, Somerville, TN 38068 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

