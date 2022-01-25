JPD officer Zach Brown awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local leaders honored and recognized local law enforcement.

Jackson Police Department Patrol Officer Zach Brown was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year on Tuesday.

“Officer Brown is just a very proactive officer. He has a servant’s heart, and he is out there helping those in need and protecting the folks that need protecting. He is doing his job, and he is one of our best,” said JPD Chief Thom Corley.

Sgt. Robert Groves says when they asked for the nomination, his choice was a no-brainer.

“Shows up early, and stays late. He gives 110% when he is at work. If I could clone a whole army of him, I would,” Groves said.

Groves says having Brown on his team is reassuring because he always knows his fellow officer has his back.

“He is the first one to back everybody up. He makes a lot of traffic stops, and backs everybody up. You never have to wonder if Brown is going to have your back because he is always there,” Groves said.

The City of Jackson Exchange Club held the event to honor not only Brown, but everyone that puts on a badge.

President Ron Tharpe says officers serve the community in many ways, and that service should be recognized.

“We are very appreciative of the work that they do. They do more than just our normal thought of writing tickets and things of that nature. There is a lot more that they do in our communities,” Tharpe said.

“For an organization like this to recognize law enforcement in general, but also an officer, is a wonderful thing. I think it is great and goes a long way,” Corley said.

Brown’s family was able to be at the ceremony when he was presented with the award.

