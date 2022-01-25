Larry Ray Yarbrough

Larry Ray Yarbrough, age 81, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, January 23, 2022 at his home.

Larry was born July 29, 1940 in Rienzi, Mississippi, the son of the late Fillmore O’Neal Yarbrough and Allen Warine Mason Yarbrough. He owned a plumbing business in Chicago, Illinois for many years and then was employed with Roto-Rooter where he was a very honored employee. He was a proud and devoted member of the Somerville Moose Lodge and enjoyed fishing. Larry was a well-liked man and a ladies’ man.

He leaves a host of cousins, extended family members and friends.

Graveside Services for Mr. Yarbrough will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Old Union Cemetery near Crump, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials to the Somerville Moose Lodge, 950 Moose Lodge Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.