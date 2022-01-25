Lexington Police: $90,000 in copper wire stolen

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in IDing a vehicle and possible suspects.

In a Facebook post, the department says two individuals can be seen on surveillance video entering the loading bay area of Nidec early Sunday morning on Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington.

The video goes on to show them loading and leaving with spools of copper wire valued at over $90,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call (731) 968-6666. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.

A reward is being offered, according to the post.

You can follow and find video on the Lexington Police Department’s Facebook page.