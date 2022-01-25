Mugshots : Madison County : 01/21/22 – 01/25/22 January 25, 2022 WBBJ Staff, 1/22TURNER, JERRY TURNER, JERRY: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22CAMBELL, WAYNE CAMBELL, WAYNE: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22CLAYBROOK, ADRIA CLAYBROOK, ADRIA: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22DAVIS, LEDARIOUS DAVIS, LEDARIOUS: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22FERGUSON, SHANNA FERGUSON, SHANNA: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22FLOWERS, WILLIAM FLOWERS, WILLIAM: Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22GRAHAM, NATHAN GRAHAM, NATHAN: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22HALSTEAD, CRYSTAL HALSTEAD, CRYSTAL: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22HARRIS, TIM HARRIS, TIM: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22HOWARD, DEVIN HOWARD, DEVIN: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22HUGHES, TEDRICK HUGHES, TEDRICK: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22PACK, DEADRICK PACK, DEADRICK: Resisting stop/arrest, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22PATTERSON, LUCAS PATTERSON, LUCAS: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22PHILLIPS, KEVIN PHILLIPS, KEVIN: Theft under $999/theft from building Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22REED, ANTONIO REED, ANTONIO: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22ROUSON, MICHAEL ROUSON, MICHAEL: No proof of insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22SHIELDS, WILLIE SHIELDS, WILLIE: Vandalism, violation of probation, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22STEWART, MARIEL STEWART, MARIEL: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22TAYLOR, HUNTER TAYLOR, HUNTER: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22WADE, ERICKA WADE, ERICKA: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22WILLIAMS, AMANDA WILLIAMS, AMANDA: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22WILLIS, RUSELL WILLIS, RUSELL: Aggravated domestic assault, schedule III drug violations, schedule V drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/25/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter