Mugshots : Madison County : 01/21/22 – 01/25/22

1/22 TURNER, JERRY TURNER, JERRY: Shoplifting/theft of property

2/22 CAMBELL, WAYNE CAMBELL, WAYNE: Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/22 CLAYBROOK, ADRIA CLAYBROOK, ADRIA: Violation of probation

4/22 DAVIS, LEDARIOUS DAVIS, LEDARIOUS: Aggravated domestic assault

5/22 FERGUSON, SHANNA FERGUSON, SHANNA: Violation of probation



6/22 FLOWERS, WILLIAM FLOWERS, WILLIAM: Stalking

7/22 GRAHAM, NATHAN GRAHAM, NATHAN: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, criminal simulation

8/22 HALSTEAD, CRYSTAL HALSTEAD, CRYSTAL: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/22 HARRIS, TIM HARRIS, TIM: Aggravated domestic assault

10/22 HOWARD, DEVIN HOWARD, DEVIN: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



11/22 HUGHES, TEDRICK HUGHES, TEDRICK: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange

12/22 PACK, DEADRICK PACK, DEADRICK: Resisting stop/arrest, violation of order of protection

13/22 PATTERSON, LUCAS PATTERSON, LUCAS: Violation of community corrections

14/22 PHILLIPS, KEVIN PHILLIPS, KEVIN: Theft under $999/theft from building

15/22 REED, ANTONIO REED, ANTONIO: Violation of probation



16/22 ROUSON, MICHAEL ROUSON, MICHAEL: No proof of insurance

17/22 SHIELDS, WILLIE SHIELDS, WILLIE: Vandalism, violation of probation, violation of order of protection

18/22 STEWART, MARIEL STEWART, MARIEL: Aggravated domestic assault

19/22 TAYLOR, HUNTER TAYLOR, HUNTER: Failure to appear

20/22 WADE, ERICKA WADE, ERICKA: Assault



21/22 WILLIAMS, AMANDA WILLIAMS, AMANDA: Simple domestic assault

22/22 WILLIS, RUSELL WILLIS, RUSELL: Aggravated domestic assault, schedule III drug violations, schedule V drug violations













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/25/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.