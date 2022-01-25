Single Digit Wind Chills Return Tonight, Staying Cold into the Weekend

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for January 25th:

Behind last night’s cold front the temperatures have dropped and a blustery northerly wind has moved in. As the night goes on, the temperature will drop down to around 20° but the winds will stay stiff making it feel between 5-10° around sunrise Wednesday. A brief wintry mix of a few flurries could move in Thursday & Friday but I wouldn’t expect much. We will talk about a nice warm up returning towards the back half of the forecast coming up tonight on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5.

TONIGHT/WEDNESDAY:

We are looking at a few cold mornings returning to West Tennessee in the middle of the week. Lows will again fall down to the upper teens and low 20s for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The wind chill Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is expected to drop down into the single digits again, so be sure to bundle up and have your winter gear with you. Highs will also be well below normal and only expected to reach the mid 30s for Wednesday. The winds will be blustery on Tuesday night but should weaken some into the day on Wednesday, but staying out of the north. Clouds will clear out some into on Tuesday night and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected to return for Wednesday.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

A brief warm up back into the mid 40s is coming for Thursday before the next front moves through the area. The winds will change back to the south on Thursday but depending on the timing of the next system, the winds again will come out of the north late Thursday or into the day on Friday. Thursday night lows will fall down to around 30° and highs on Friday look to only reach the mid 30s. There is a chance for some brief periods of a wintry mix or some flurries coming as the front passes but as of now, any thing significant is not expected across our viewing area. We will be watching the forecast closely in the Storm Team Weather Center as the week progresses.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine is expected to return for the weekend but it will start out cold again like last weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the teens and highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 30s. A change in the winds from the north to the south is expected again on Sunday and that should warm us back up into the 50s by Sunday afternoon. The weekend looks like it is going to be dry and very similar weather to what we saw this last weekend across West Tennessee. The warming trend looks to continue into the first half of next week as well. Temperatures could top 60° towards the middle of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are in the heart of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into February. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

