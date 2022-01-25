TBI: Man faces charges in connection to Trenton house fire

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed a person has been arrested in connection to a Trenton house fire.

The TBI says Jarmaland Marsh, 20, of Trenton, was found to be the person responsible for the fire on Old Jackson Road Tuesday morning.

The TBI says an adult and two minors were in the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Marsh has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

He has been booked into the Gibson County Jail.

