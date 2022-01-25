Tennessee seeking poll workers for upcoming elections

JACKSON, Tenn. — A statewide campaign to encourage more Tennesseans to become poll workers has launched.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett launched “Be an Election Hero. Become a Poll Worker” on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

“We cannot run elections in Tennessee without poll workers. They are the most fundamental piece of the process,” Hargett said. “That is why we are encouraging Tennesseans, especially young adults, to step up to serve their community as poll workers and be the next generation of election heroes for our great state.”

Poll workers help polling sites run smoothly by greeting voters, explaining how to case a ballot, counting votes, and more. They are paid for working during early voting, on Election Day, and for attending required training sessions.

Most Tennesseans are eligible to become a poll worker, with qualifications as follows:

At least 16-years-old

If 18 or over, must be a registered voter

Able to read and write in the English language

Not a candidate or close relative of a candidate

Not be supervised by a county or municipal elected worker on the ballot

Government employees who can serve as poll workers include:

All City, County and Metro employees (unless working under an elected worker on the ballot)

State of Tennessee employees

Federal employees should consult HR for eligibility

“It takes thousands of poll workers to help Tennessee’s 95 county election commissions run elections so that voters can confidently cast their ballot and know the election results are secure,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

