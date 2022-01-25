Trenton house fire under investigation by TBI

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an early morning residential fire along Old Jackson Road in Trenton.

According to Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey, first responders received a dispatch call around 3 a.m. on Tuesday regarding a house fire.

Cathey says at the time of the call, multiple people were inside the home, however by the time first responders arrived, everyone had safely made it out.

Trenton Fire Department was first to arrive on scene, and upon arrival, the whole left side of the house was engulfed in flames.

Cathey says the fire was put out by 6:03 a.m., however the house is a total loss and nothing was salvageable.

At the scene Tuesday morning, melted siding, black windows, and a caved in roof show just how intense the fire was.

We spoke with Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas who says the fire is being investigated as arson.

According to the TBI, no injuries were reported, and they say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

For more local news, click here.