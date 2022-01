Funeral service for William Franklin Bowman, age 74, will be Wednesday, January 26, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. Bowman died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his residence.

Family & Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.