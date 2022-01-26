Betty Sue Whiteside (Southaven, MS)

Visitation for the late Betty Sue Whiteside will be Friday, January 28th at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN from 11am until 5pm. The family will convene for family hour from 5 pm until 6pm.

Funeral service will be Saturday, January 29th at Bethlehem #2 Missionary Baptist Church 1800 Lower Brownsville Rd in Jackson, TN starting at 12 pm.

For any further inquiries please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333