LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A body is found inside a local hotel.

Lexington police are investigating after reports of an unusual odor coming from a room at the Days Inn.

Inside the room, investigators say they found a body.

No other details are being released, however, investigators tell us they do not suspect foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for the latest details on this story.