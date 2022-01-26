Gov. Lee addresses review of education funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee is addressing the fill review of education funding in the state.

Lee stated:

“Since last fall, thousands of Tennesseans have engaged with us to share how public school funding can better serve our students, teachers and families. We have completed 16 townhalls and meetings across the state hosted by the Department of Education and Tennessee General Assembly, provided more than 1,000 opportunities for public comment, and this week, the work of 18 subcommittees will come to a close. I commend the work of these dedicated Tennesseans and look forward to reviewing their recommendations. I encourage Tennesseans to join me in reviewing their work as we navigate what the future of K-12 public school funding can look like in Tennessee.”