In-person summer learning camp offered to JMCSS students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is aiming to close the learning gap brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To do so, the school system announced on Wednesday that in-person summer learning camps will take place this summer.

There will be multiple camps for students from first to eighth grade, and they will begin June 6 and end June 30.

The camps will teach kids reading, math, and physical activity, all while having fun!

JMCSS says breakfast, lunch and transportation will be offered to the students.

You can read more and sign up here.