Julian Greaves “Skill” Wilson, Jr., age 59, resident of Somerville, went to Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on January 23, 2022. He was born June 8, 1962 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Julian and Mary Lemons Wilson. At an early age, his family moved to Memphis, Tennessee where Skill graduated from Ridgeway High School. After school, he entered the United States Army, 82nd Airborne.

After returning from military service, he attended Shelby State Community College becoming a Paramedic and began working for Medic Ambulance Service in 1986. Skill began working for Memphis Fire Department as a Paramedic in 1989 and retired as an EMS Lieutenant with over 30 years of service with a long list of certifications and accomplishments. He also was an EMS Communicator for Memphis MedCom where he met his wife, Hollie. Additionally, Skill served as chairman of RMCC Region 8 Council for a number of years. After moving to Fayette County, Skill joined the Fayette County Fire Department with District 15 and worked on Squad 7. As District 15 Fire Captain, he was awarded Officer of the Year for his district for 2020. His true passion for EMS won him over and he joined the Fayette County Ambulance Service as a Paramedic. He said numerous times working with Fayette EMS renewed his love of emergency medicine and the citizens of Fayette gave him a new outlook on his career.

Skill was also a coach for the Arlington Trappers Trap Team and had embraced the team as a family. He truly enjoyed helping on the trap field and watching Hunter shoot. Skill was known for being an amazing family man, with his wife and kids as his world, his sense of humor, his patriotism, his love of a good “Boo”, never meeting a stranger, and making sure no one left his home hungry. Most everyone who knew him very long, was acutely aware of his “Skillisms”. He was quick witted and a great leader. He had many extended families including his C shift brothers of Memphis Fire, his co-workers at FCAS, his brothers of the Fayette County Fire, and the families of the Arlington Trappers.

Skill is survived by his wife, Hollie, his children, Kelsi Henderson (Cory) of Marion, Arkansas, Julian Greaves Wilson, III of Oakland, Keegan Wilson of Collierville and Hunter Tipler of Somerville. He is also survived by his little brown dogs, Tank, Cynder & Cricket. Skill was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Mary Wilson, and his sister, Margaret “Peg”.

Services with Full Fire and Military Honors will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, January 30, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland (10670 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068). Visitation will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday, January 29, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will be in Belmont Cemetery in Mason, Tennessee.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Stout, Travis Young, Brittany German, J.R. Baker, MFD C Shift EMS personnel, Fayette County Ambulance Service Members and Station 15 Station Fire Department Members.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Arlington Trappers Trap Team as Skill Wilson Donation, P.O. Box 14, Arlington, TN 38002 or Venmo @ArlingtonTrap or the Jason Byrd Firefighter Relief Fund through the Bank of Fayette County in Somerville, Tennessee.

