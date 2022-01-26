Mugshots : Madison County : 01/25/22 – 01/26/22

1/17 Moore, Sarah Moore, Sarah: Criminal impersonation

2/17 Phillips, Lula Phillips, Lula: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation

3/17 Woodruff, Jaqwavius

4/17 Woodruff, Antwan Woodruff, Antwan: Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

5/17 Witherspoon, Marcus Witherspoon, Marcus: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/17 Warmath, James Warmath, James: Failure to appear

7/17 Smith, Julia Smith, Julia: Simple domestic assault

8/17 Sinclair, Montavious Sinclair, Montavious: Simple domestic assault

9/17 Shields, Ashley Shields, Ashley: Simple domestic assault

10/17 Rockett, Andre Rockett, Andre: Violation of probation



11/17 Pinson, Heather Pinson, Heather: Driving under the influence

12/17 Mims, Charles Mims, Charles: Failure to appear

13/17 Mcneal, Tanyelle Mcneal, Tanyelle: Failure to appear

14/17 Mcalister, Avery Mcalister, Avery: Aggravated domestic assault

15/17 Logan, Joshua Logan, Joshua: Violation of community corrections



16/17 Fitzgerald, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher: Disorderly conduct

17/17 Echoles, Jaquay Echoles, Jaquay: Violation of community corrections



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/25/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.