Notra L. Brown Lease, age 84, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Gary Eugene Lease, departed this life Monday afternoon, January 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

She is survived by her sisters, Patsy Thompson and Katherine Dunnahoo; her daughter, Shawn Brown; her son, Mark Lease; grandchildren, Austin Brown, Tyler Brown, Zach Guthrie, Blake Guthrie and Jennifer Guthrie; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Lease, Mason Least, Bryson Guthrie, Brooks Guthrie, Holden Lease and Harper Lease.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ora Brown; her husband, Gary Lease; and her brothers, Charles Brown and Clarence Brown.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Lease will be held at 12 noon Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mrs. Lease will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.