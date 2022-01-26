Officials investigate 2 fatal police shootings in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two men have died in separate shootings involving Tennessee law enforcement officers.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says one man died early Wednesday in Shelby County and the other died Tuesday across the state in Jefferson County.

The bureau said in a statement that the shooting in Shelby County happened after the man fled a traffic stop and then exited his vehicle with a weapon.

Officials say the other shooting happened Tuesday when police responded to a welfare check and a man got into an altercation with an officer that escalated.

Bureau agents were continuing to investigate the circumstances in each shooting.

