Open enrollment now available for JMCSS students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system is allowing students to broaden their education options.

“Typically, a student has to attend the school inside the zone they live in, however, through open enrollment and the lottery, they’ll be able to attend a school outside of their zoned school or one of our magnet schools,” said Greg Hammond, Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“Any student in the Jackson-Madison County School System is eligible to participate in open enrollment,” said Hammond.

Hammond says this helps give families more choices.

“It is important to have open enrollment because families like options and we want to give parents that option,” said Hammond.

Hammond says the school system’s magnet program is what parents are most interested in.

“We know this time is for parents to really look at our magnet programs but we also want to remind families this is also a great opportunity to look at some of our traditional options,” Hammond explained.

He says various programs might be available in some schools but not in others.

“We have a very diverse portfolio of schools, there are some programs that are offered at Liberty Technology Magnet High School that say aren’t offered at South Side High School,” said Hammond.

The deadline to apply for open enrollment is next Friday, February 4th. If you would like to learn more information about open enrollment, click here.