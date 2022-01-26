Senior Promotion Producer – Charlotte, NC

SENIOR PROMOTION PRODUCER

WCCB-TV in Charlotte (DMA 22) seeks a creative, motivated and media savvy individual to conceptualize and produce station/news image campaigns and promos for news TSRs, POPs, local programs and other station projects. Promotion content that will be created for and distributed on all platforms … on-air, social and digital.

The ideal candidate will have the ability to contribute and execute unique, creative concepts to differentiate WCCB from other stations in the market.

Candidates must have proven experience of taking an idea and executing it from concept to completion, including producing, writing, shooting and editing.

Strong interpersonal communication skills with the ability to effectively interact with all departments in a fast paced, deadline driven team environment are essential.

A minimum of two years’ experience as a writer/producer/editor at a station (or an equivalent background) is required.

Experience with Adobe Premiere Pro CC is required. Experience with Adobe After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator is highly preferred.

Hands on, working knowledge shooting with a Sony PXW-FS7 and a DJI Osmo Pocket (or comparable cameras) is required.

Prior experience creating and uploading digital media is highly preferred.

In addition to producing on-air/digital content, this position will perform other promotion related duties as assigned.

Must be able to work daytime hours regularly but have the flexibility to work nights and weekends when necessary.

A reel of work – including the specific responsibilities performed for each work on the reel – is required.

If you are passionate, positive and solution oriented with a unique creative vision and the desire to work at a station that encourages inventive and unconventional marketing, please send resume and a link for your work reel to:

Jeff Arrowood – jarrowood@wccbcharlotte.com

Program Director / Marketing Manager

EOE

No phone calls please.