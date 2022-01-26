Thomas Lavoy Fawcett, age 84, resident of Hickory Valley, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, January 25, 2022 at his home.

Thomas was born March 20, 1937 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late John Thomas Fawcett and Opal Davis Fawcett. He graduated from Bolivar Central High School in 1956 and attended Union University in Jackson for two years. He was the owner of Fawcett Lumber Company in Hickory Valley for many years and was of the Baptist faith. Thomas was a man of many talents and enjoyed riding around with his beloved pet dog, Lucy, bird dog field trials, hunting, fishing, barbecuing, wood carving and woodworking.

Mr. Fawcett is survived by his daughter, Anne Fawcett Moser (Gary) of Bentonville, AR; three sons, Thomas McClung Fawcett (Laurie) of Hickory Valley, TN, John Gardner Fawcett of Hickory Valley, TN and Andrew Lavoy Fawcett of Hickory Valley, TN; three brothers, John Travis Fawcett (Barbara) of Hickory Valley, TN, Davis Fawcett (Nancy) of Hickory Valley, TN and Frank Michael Fawcett of Bolivar, TN; six grandchildren, Michael Moser, John Moser, Thomas Fawcett, Maxwell Fawcett, Laramie McKenzie and Lisa Wilhite; and his great-grandson, Alex Fawcett.

Graveside Services for Mr. Fawcett will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Red Banks Baptist Cemetery in Red Banks, Mississippi. The officiating minister will be Bro. Ricky Watkins, pastor of Middleburg Baptist Church and personal remarks will be given by Mr. Fawcett’s daughter, Anne Fawcett Moser.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Moser, John Moser, Thomas Fawcett, Maxwell Fawcett, Tom Gardner, Tim Gardner and John Gardner.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Brad Deming Memorial Bicycle Fund, 4679 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117-2521 or the National Bird Dog Museum, 505 Highway 57 West, Grand Junction, TN 38039.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.