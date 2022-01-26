Walton Sellers “Wally” Huey, age 74, resident of Eads, Tennessee and husband of Reba Thomas Huey, departed this life Sunday morning, January 23, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Wally was born August 27, 1947 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late George Bolling Huey, Jr. and Robbie Gray Cody Huey. He graduated from Horn Lake High School in Mississippi and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Mississippi State University. He was married February 23, 1980 to the former Reba Thomas and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee. Wally loved witnessing to others, boating and motorcycle riding.

Wally is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Reba Thomas Huey of Eads, TN; two sisters, Gloria Campbell of Germantown, TN and Ginger Everitt of Dallas, TX; and four brothers, George Huey of Chickamauga, GA, Richard McCain of Ohio, Chuck McCain of Memphis, TN and Louis Huey of Houston, TX.

Funeral Services for Wally will be held at 12 noon Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Bellevue Baptist Church – Pollard Chapel in Cordova with Dr. Bill Hendry of Somerville officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Wally will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Bellevue Baptist Church – Pollard Chapel.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Road, Cordova, TN 38016.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.