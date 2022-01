Funeral service for Willie D. Martin, age 89, will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Friendly Oak Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Martin died Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Martin will be Friday, January 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.