A Warmer, Wet, and Windy Week Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – Thursday, January 27 – 7:00 AM

TODAY:

We’re starting off a little cold this morning with temperatures into the teens for Jackson. We should continue warming over the next few hours into the mid 40’s by this afternoon. Clouds should begin to move out of our area, bringing some mostly clear skies by this afternoon. However, a cold front should move in later this afternoon, bringing cold temperatures this evening. Lows are expected to fall in the mid 20’s with partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

A much cool day is in store tomorrow after this afternoon’s cold front. Highs should be remaining in the mid 30’s, just barely above freezing. However, wind gusts could reach into the 20’s and 30’s across the afternoon. This could bring wind chills in the 20’s for the course of the day. Overnight, strong winds remain and lows should drop into the teens.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Saturday morning, mostly sunny skies should remain and southerly flow should return. This should leave us with highs in the lower to mid 40’s over the day. Overnight, lows should remain in the mid 20’s with mostly clear skies continuing but winds could begin to pick up in speed. By Sunday, 50’s return to West Tennessee with the sunshine continuing. Gusty winds should continue as well, giving wind chills in the 40’s for the afternoon. Into the evening, lows should remain in the mid to upper 20’s but clouds will gradually move in overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

On Monday, the warm up continues with highs reaching into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with partly cloudy skies. Winds still remain gusty into the afternoon but should taper off slightly by the evening. Overnight lows should drop into the 30’s with mostly cloudy skies expected overnight. Highs in the upper 50’s remain on Tuesday with rain showers returning.

Tuesday’s showers should remain more scattered compared to Wednesday and Thursday. Lows should drop into the upper 40’s with showers continuing overnight. Showers continue Wednesday, bringing more of a punch than Tuesday. Highs should reach into the upper 50’s with lows in the mid 40’s. Showers pick up by Thursday as the low pressure associated with the system moves directly over West Tennessee, bringing some heavy showers with it. Expect around 1.5-3″ of rainfall in the region over this next week. Afterwards, cooler weather and some sunshine should end our week ahead.

