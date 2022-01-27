Cold Front to Bring a Few Flurries Friday, Warmer Weather Coming Next Week!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for January 27th:

Clouds will move back in tonight and a cold front will move through West Tennessee again on Friday. Some light flurries cannot be ruled out, but accumulations or travel impacts are not expected. Highs will only make it into the 30s for Friday and Saturday, but much warmer weather is on the way for next week. Highs will approach the 60° mark by the middle of next week, but that could lead to some storm chances as well. We will take a look at your entire forecast and have the latest details coming up right here.

TONIGHT/FRIDAY:

Depending on the timing of the next system, the winds again will come out of the north late Thursday or into the day on Friday. Thursday night lows will fall down into the upper 20s and highs on Friday look to only reach the mid 30s. There is a chance for some brief periods of a wintry mix or some flurries coming as the front passes early in the morning, but as of now, any thing significant is not expected across our viewing area. We will be watching the forecast closely in the Storm Team Weather Center as the week progresses.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine is expected to return for the weekend but it will start out cold again like last weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the teens and highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 30s. A blustery northerly wind will make the wind chill approach the single digits again Saturday morning. A change in the winds from the north to the south is expected again on Sunday and that should warm us back up into the low 50s by Sunday afternoon. The weekend looks like it is going to be dry and very similar weather to what we saw this last weekend across West Tennessee. The warming trend looks to continue into the first half of next week as well. Temperatures could top 60° towards the middle of next week.

NEXT WEEK:

A nice little warm up is coming next week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 50s and Tuesday highs are expected to be around 60°. Partly cloudy skies will be sticking around for the start of the week but will increase into the middle of the week. Showers chances could return late in the day on Tuesday. On Wednesday, heavy rain and the chance for storms looks to returning to the Mid South. There is the chance some of the storms could be strong or severe next week; so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast early next week. Regardless if we pick up any storms or not, plenty of rain will be moving through the mid south next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are in the heart of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into February. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

