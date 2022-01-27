Jackson State to eliminate over 20 positions by June

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is making a few changes.

Jackson State is eliminating more than 20 positions by June of this year.

The Jackson State President George Pimentel says they have seen a continual decrease since 2019 and decided to consolidate departments.

The Nursing and Health Science departments will combine into one department, and the Computer Information Technology program will be placed into the Business Department.

Jackson State is also adding a Workforce Development program to prepare students for Blue Oval City jobs.

Pimentel says this decision was made to help students get the most out of their education.

“We’re trying to make sure that our student experience is the best it can be, and we thought this was the best way to go about doing it to make sure we had the necessary funds to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel says staffing was based on enrollment from 10 years ago, and says with the COVID-19 pandemic, several changes were needed.

