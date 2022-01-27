Man receives 10 year prison sentence over firearm charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man has received a 10 year sentence for possessing a stolen firearm.

According to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, John Davidson Long was sentenced to federal prison for being a convicted felon unlawfully possessing a stolen firearm on Thursday.

The release says that on Sept. 9, 2020, Jackson police were monitoring a camera in the Parkway East Apartment Complex.

According to information presented in court, officers saw Long — a convicted felon — on the camera with what looked to be a handgun in his waistband.

The release says that Long fled in the passenger seat of a vehicle as officers arrived in the area.

The vehicle was later pulled over for a tint violation, and the driver gave officers consent to search the vehicle, court records say.

That is when officers found a black Taurus .9mm handgun with one round in the chamber and 11 in the magazine hidden inside a dash panel where Long was sitting, the release says.

The gun was also found to have been stolen in August of 2020, the release says.

The release says he will serve three years of supervised release, as there is no parole in the federal system.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.