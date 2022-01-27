Mugshots : Madison County : 01/26/22 – 01/27/22

1/6 Scott, Kavaseon Scott, Kavaseon: Attempted murder

2/6 Griffin, William III Griffin, William III: Violation of probation

3/6 Hill, Whitney Hill, Whitney: Violation of probation

4/6 Hunt, Montavious Hunt, Montavious: Schedule VI drug violations

5/6 Jones, Ventravius Jones, Ventravius: Violation of probation



6/6 Spencer, Jameelah Spencer, Jameelah: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/27/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.