Mugshots : Madison County : 01/26/22 – 01/27/22 January 27, 2022

Scott, Kavaseon: Attempted murder

Griffin, William III: Violation of probation

Hill, Whitney: Violation of probation

Hunt, Montavious: Schedule VI drug violations

Jones, Ventravius: Violation of probation

Spencer, Jameelah: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/27/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.